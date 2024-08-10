Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 gets U/A certificate; CBFC asks producers to make these 2 changes

Maddock Films’ much-awaited horror-comedy movie, Stree 2, is nearing its release. The movie, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, completed its censorship process on time. Reportedly, CBFC has granted the U/A certificate to the upcoming horror comedy and asked for two minor changes. Interestingly, they are not related to the visual cuts.

As per the reports by Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed Stree 2 with a U/A Certificate, i.e., unrestricted but with parental discretion advisory for children under the age of 12. However, the cut list highlights two modifications related to the mention of celebrities and a national monument. The Examine Committee (EC) of the board has asked the makers for these two audio modifications, which they felt were inappropriate. The board has asked to replace the mentions of the celebrities and mute the name of the monument.

The makers must be happy, as they were not asked for any major visual cuts or modifications. Hence, no action, intimate, or horror scenes have been censored. After making these changes, the film was granted the U/A certificate. Stree 2 has a runtime of 149.29 minutes, i.e., 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 29 seconds.

The limited advance booking of Amar Kaushik directorial has already commenced, while the full-fledged pre-sale is expected to open by tomorrow. Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the horror-comedy is set to have night shows on August 14, a day before its actual release. The Shraddha and Rajkummar starrer is set to hit the screens on August 15th, 2024. Stree 2 will face a clash with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa at the box office.

During the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Stree 2 stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor candidly spoke about the possibility of bringing together Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya in one big tentpole film. Rao mentioned it as the ultimate plan where the audience can have a big villain like Thanos, Vicky (his character in Stree) as Iron Man, and Shraddha Kapoor as the Black Widow.

Stree 2 is the sequel of 2018 released Superhit movie, Stree, which is considered as the pioneer of Dinesh Vijan's popular Horror Comedy Universe. For the unversed, the cinematic universe also includes Bhediya and recent hit, Munjya.

