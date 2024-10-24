Suhana Khan’s 'impeccable' red saree look for Diwali bash mesmerizes Aryan’s rumored GF Larissa Bonesi; BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor are ‘obsessed’

Suhana Khan never fails to make a fashion statement be it during a public event, a party, or even a casual appearance. The actress, who debuted in Bollywood in 2023, recently arrived at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash in a red saree. Her look mesmerized Aryan Khan’s rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, who found it ‘impeccable.’ Suhana’s BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were also ‘obsessed’ with her pictures.

Today, October 24, 2024, Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share a series of pictures flaunting her look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, which was held two days ago. In the first photo, she posed in her red saree, which was draped over a strapless corset. Suhana’s hair was left flowing and her makeup was on point. The actress enhanced her look with a black bindi and elegant earrings.

Suhana shared a short behind-the-scenes clip from her photoshoot and posted a few more pictures showcasing her full-length look. In the caption, she used a heart on fire emoji.

Aryan Khan’s rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonesi couldn’t stop gushing over Suhana Khan’s look. In the comments section of the post, she said, “You are stunning, you look impeccable (heart emoji).” Suhana’s best friend Ananya Panday used multiple heart-eye emojis and stated, “obsessed w u,” while Shanaya Kapoor exclaimed, “WOW” with a red heart emoji.

Fans also praised Suhana’s look in the comments. One person said, “Wow nice srk princess,” while another wrote, “Beauty of the world and Universe.” Many users conveyed their love by calling her ‘beautiful’ and commenting heart and fire emojis.

Suhana’s rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda also left a like on the post.

The Diwali bash hosted by Manish Malhotra in Mumbai saw the presence of many Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Rekha, and more.

On the work front, Suhana Khan is set to collaborate with her father Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming movie King.

