Aryan Khan is 'hardworking' like Shah Rukh Khan, reveals Manoj Pahwa; shares he received food from Mannat during Stardom shoot

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is gearing up to make his directorial debut with the web series Stardom. Manoj Pahwa, who has worked in Aryan’s series, recently shared that the young boy was hardworking just like his father. He also revealed that he received food from SRK’s house, Mannat, during the shooting of the show.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Manoj Pahwa talked about his experience in Aryan Khan’s upcoming web series, Stardom, which is about the entertainment industry. He revealed that Aryan was very hardworking, and he enjoyed collaborating with him. He shared that the filming process was long, but it was a lot of fun.

Pahwa also discussed the similarities between Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan. He said, “Shah Rukh Khan bahut hardworking hai aur workaholic hain. Kaam matlab 18-20 ghante humne dekha hai apni aankhon se. Wahi khubi maine Aryan mein bhi dekhi (Shah Rukh Khan is very hardworking and a workaholic. Work means 18-20 hours, we have seen with our own eyes. I saw the same quality in Aryan also).”

Manoj Pahwa praised King Khan, stating, “Woh aaj agar Khan sahab hain toh unke andar khubi hai Khan sahab hone ki (If he is Khan sahab today, then he has the quality of being Khan sahab).” Pahwa mentioned that Shah Rukh gave a lot of respect and love to everyone. He said that SRK made people feel as if they had known each other since childhood.

The Mili actor expressed that Aryan Khan had similar traits, saying, “Badon ki respect karna, aadar karna aur dhyan rakhna (Respecting, honoring, and taking care of elders).” He also disclosed that SRK visited the sets of the series and asked about everyone’s well-being.

Manoj Pahwa revealed that he used to get food from Mannat during the shooting. He shared that he saw Aryan getting his tiffin from home and wished for the same. The actor mentioned that it was stuff like chicken roll and other things made by their special chef. "So it was a very good feeling ki Khan sahab ke ghar se khaana ata hai (the food comes from Khan sahab's house)," he concluded.

