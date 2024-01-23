Suniel Shetty-Ahan drop posts wishing Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul on 1st anniversary; actress' reply grabs attention

Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Suniel Shetty, and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are adored by many as a couple in Bollywood. They tied the knot on January 23 last year at Suniel's Khandala farmhouse. Since then, they have been spotted spreading love and joy on numerous occasions.

Suniel Shetty, being a loving father, also expresses his affection for the lovebirds on social media. Recently, on their first anniversary, he shared a heartfelt post once again.

Suneil Shetty wishes Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul on their first wedding anniversary

Today, on January 23, a while back, Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable photograph of his daughter and son-in-law Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. On the occasion of the couple’s first wedding anniversary, the veteran actor shared the post along with the caption, “Happy first anniversary bachchas (accompanied by black heart and nazar amulet emoji).”

In the picture, the much-in-love couple can be seen gazing away from the camera, while Athiya lovingly embraces KL Rahul from behind. They both wear adorable smiles, perfectly captured in this precious moment.

Take a look:

Athiya reacts to her father's post

After the post was shared, the actress couldn't help but react to her father's heartwarming gesture as she dropped a loving comment that reads, “Love you papaaa (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)”. In addition to this, Sanjay Kapoor and Archana Puran Singh also wished the couple on their anniversary in the comments section.

Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan Shetty drops unseen wedding picture

In addition to this, Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty also shared an unseen picture from their dreamy wedding. “How time flies! Happy 1 year anniversary,” he wrote alongside the post.

Take a look:

Athiya Shetty's comment steals the show

Reacting to the post, Athiya rather had a funny reaction as she wrote, “Happy anniversary to you and Rahul (accompanied by rolling eyes emoji)”. Elated by the post, she also dropped red-heart emojis.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul had been dating for quite some time and finally sealed the deal last year in an intimate wedding ceremony. Making the official announcement on social media, the couple shared photos from their wedding album which had stirred the internet.

Athiya Shetty is the daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2015 release Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi. She then went on to star in movies like Mubarakan, and Motichoor Chaknachoor amongst others.

