Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff dance in joy, chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on BMCM set to celebrate Ram Mandir inauguration

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are currently gearing up for their highly-anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The team is currently in Jordan to shoot three song sequences for the action thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar following which the duo had to miss the grand Ram Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. However, the actors made sure to celebrate the historic moment as they jumped in joy chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the sets. The video of the same has been going viral on the internet.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff jump in joy as they celebrate Ram Mandir consecration

Just a few minutes back, the grand ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya culminated after honorable PM Narendra Modi carried out the rituals in the presence of RSS Chief Manmohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Several personalities from different walks of life like Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Sachin Tendulkar, and Akash Amabni-Shloka Ambani among others also graced the event.

On the other hand, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan duo Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff owing to their professional commitments are in Jordan. However, the duo didn’t forget to enjoy and celebrate the momentous occasion. In a video going viral on the internet, the duo is seen jumping in joy along with their team members and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ with utmost enthusiasm and energy-filled dance.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's video message

It is worth mentioning that earlier in the day also Akshay and Tiger had shared a heartwarming video on their social media. Sending out a message for all the Ram Bhakts, Akshay Kumar stated that after a long wait, Lord Ram is finally returning to his home in Ayodhya. Tiger further mentioned that we all have heard so much about this since childhood and for us to see the historic moment and live the moment is a big deal.

He also added that they are waiting for the moment when they can light the diyas and celebrate the festival. Both the actors then send out wishes for the special day to everyone.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

One of the long-awaited films of the year, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is also the most ambitious film for the producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is expected to hit the theaters this year on Eid 2024.

