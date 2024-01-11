Suniel Shetty comes on board for Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s romantic-comedy? Here’s what we know

It was last month that Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Karan Johar is planning to make a full-fledged romantic-comedy film with Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Directed by Shauna Gautam, the film will be getting a direct OTT release. In the latest update, rumors in the market have it that veteran actor Suniel Shetty has also joined the team. Read ahead to know what we know!

Here's what we know about Suniel Shetty joining rom-com led by Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor

A report published in The Times of India suggests that Suniel Shetty is the latest one to join the cast members for the romantic comedy led by Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. “Suniel plays an integral part in the movie. He is playing a character that is going to be very interesting,” a source was quoted as saying.

For the unversed, the director Shauna Gautam will be making her directorial debut with the film. She has been an Assistant Director on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Rajkumar Hirani’ Sanju.

It is worth mentioning that according to sources close to the development, Pinkvilla was informed that the film will be produced by Dharma Productions’ digital wing, Dharmatics and will be getting a direct-to-digital release. “The makers are in talks with a leading OTT player for streaming rights,” the source had shared further, adding that the film is yet untitled whilst the makers are already brainstorming on several quirky names.

“It’s one of those romantic comedies that Hindi Cinema is known for. However, Karan and co. feel that the palette of narrative fits better for the OTT than the big screen. It’s planned and will be executed as an OTT original,” the source added.

Diving to Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's professional front

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan will be entering Bollywood with his debut film, Sarzameen, produced by Dharma Productions. The film is expected to be an action thriller which will be directed by Boman Irani’s son, Kayoze Irani, and will also feature Kajol and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

Furthermore, Pinkvilla has also exclusively informed you about the second project of Jr. Nawab of Bollywood. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the romantic drama film is tentatively titled, Diler, which will be helmed by Shiddat director Kunal Deshmukh.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor’s debut film, The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar was released last month on Netflix.

