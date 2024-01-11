Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty REACTS to criticism against cop-universe glorifying cop brutality

Hitmaker Rohit Shetty is currently gearing up for the release of his OTT directorial debut, Indian Police Force. The series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. The renowned filmmaker is much loved for the cop universe he has created with movies like Singham, Sooryavanshi, and Simmba. While fans have well received all these projects, several have raised questions alleging him for glorifying police brutality. In a recent interview, the director addressed the same.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Rohit Shetty defended himself by stating, “I’ll be honest. I’m clear in my head about what I’m saying. All of us here are cultured people, but that life is a totally different life. Imagine if you’re going to office and you’re meeting a druggie, a r*pist, someone who has chopped the head of an innocent person. When you deal with those kinds of people, you have a different frame of mind altogether.”

He further divulged that he know several cops and officers who had to and continue to go to psychiatrists and psychologists, especially after 26/11. “Obviously, I’m against killing innocent people; I’m against them taking the law in their hand. But if someone is shooting at you, you won’t welcome them with open arms, would you? It is important to instill fear in the society. I firmly believe in this, and it’s okay if I get trolled for saying this, but I know them very closely, the kind of people they deal with, and it is for the safety of us, the society that they behave this way sometimes.”

Recalling an incident where the police officials had gone to arrest someone, he revealed as soon as they opened the door, shots were fired at them and according to him, they didn’t even have the bulletproof jackets following which they had to safeguard themselves with the chairs. “What should they do? They will retaliate,” he remarked on a concluding note.

In addition to this, Shilpa Shetty lauded the director for creating a ‘brand’ of ‘cop-universe’. She said, “I’ve to give Rohit credit. He has a certain brand when it comes to when you call it the ‘cop-universe’ or the ‘cop-verse’ today because there is a certain brand that he has created in his storytelling when he is showing a cop as a protagonist or as the hero. What he tries to portray and what people like is a fact that at the end of it all, they’re all human, and it’s okay to learn” highlighting the perception people earlier had of the cops and how it has changed over the years after Rohit Shetty's movies.

Shilpa Shetty on Kiran Bedi being her inspiration for the role

Shilpa Shetty, who is also playing the role of a formidable cop in the web-show Indian Police Force, revealed that she was inspired by the ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi for the role.

Expressing admiration towards Bedi, in a statement shared, Shilpa said, “Kiran Bediji has such gravitas, a fierce personality. She was so passionate about what she did when she was in that position; hence I have a huge amount of respect for her. She also has a great sense of humor. There is a certain way Kiranji speaks, that was always there in my head. The technical lines were a bit hard for me; it took me some time to get into the skin of the character."

The forthcoming web show Indian Police Force will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 19, 2024.

