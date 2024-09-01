Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan secretly records Maniesh Paul ahead of Udaipur schedule; latter promises to take revenge with his 'Khufiya videos'

Since the announcement of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar, the film has been generating buzz even before filming started. Now, Varun has arrived in Udaipur to begin shooting with co-star Maniesh Paul, and their playful banter is already going viral. Varun captured Maniesh at the airport, prompting a humorous warning from Maniesh about releasing Varun’s “khufiya” videos, leaving fans entertained.

Earlier today (September 1), Varun Dhawan shared an Instagram story featuring Maniesh Paul relaxing on a sofa in the airport lounge, engrossed in a book. With his usual playful charm, Varun asked Maniesh if he was planning to 'attack people' after reading the book. Maniesh jokingly responded, saying he's now considering it. After Varun posted the video, Maniesh humorously reshared it, adding, "Hahahah Ab mere tere khufiya videos banaaoga."

Maniesh Paul also posted a picture with Varun Dhawan, capturing the duo in a stylish moment. Varun sported a striped yellow and white shirt paired with shades, while Maniesh opted for a black t-shirt and matching jacket. The two posed adorably for the camera, and Maniesh captioned the photo, "And here we go again!"

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Akshay Oberois has reportedly joined the cast of Shashank Khaitan's upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, where he'll play a key supporting role alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. A source revealed, “Akshay Oberoi has joined the cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. He’ll be playing one of the main supporting leads.”

The film, which promises to be a colorful family entertainer with a romantic twist, also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The source describe the project as a classic Dharma Production, packed with love, music, and an impressive ensemble cast, staying true to the vibrant and grand storytelling the studio is known for.

Meanwhile, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is penned and helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the director behind the popular Dulhania franchise. The film is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film is set to hit the theaters on April 18, 2025.

