Varun Dhawan reveals the reason why his dad David Dhawan didn’t launch him; 'He doesn’t believe...'

Varun Dhawan made his big screen debut with Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year which was one of an unbelievable career push for him. While his father David Dhawan was already a filmmaker, the 37-year-old didn’t choose him as a launchpad, and he now has a reason for it. While speaking at the trailer launch of his niece Anjini Dhawan’s debut film Binny And Family, Varun said that his family doesn’t have a tradition of helping each other out.

Dhawan said, “She is my niece but I am here as sort of an elder brother... It is a good film that is why I am here. Like my father never launched me because that tradition is not there in my family, he doesn’t believe in that. We have no hand in what she has done and it will be wrong for me to take credit for any of her success.”

Varun said that Anjini has paved her way on her own, and he is super proud of her journey. Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, Binny and Family is a family drama about the relationship and complexity between three generations. The debutant Dhawan plays Binny in it. Produced by Mahaveer Jain Films & Wave Band Productions, it will be released in theatres on September 20.

For the unversed, Varun has said a similar thing during the promotion of his debut film and told PTI that David Dhawan did not support him in his film career, and neither did the filmmaker tell him that he should not become an actor. “He asked me to become what I wanted. He asked me how would I become an actor. As a father he supported me at every step in life and gave me all the things and comfort needed,” the new dad shared.

Varun Dhawan shared that David never influenced him to do certain things and would never do that. The only thing that David told Varun is that in case he wanted to become an actor, he shouldn’t spoil his dad’s name. “He told me to make sure that I get a good script and a good, big banner,” the Bhediya star shared.

