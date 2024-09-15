Superboys of Malegaon receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival, Nasir Shaikh cries and hugs Zoya Akhtar; WATCH

Reema Kagti's upcoming film, Superboys of Malegaon, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13, 2024. The movie was met with a standing ovation, and videos of the enthusiastic response are now going viral on social media. Viral video also shows Nasir Shaikh sharing a warm hug with Zoya Akhtar. Set to hit theaters in January 2025, the film will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical run.

In the viral footage, the audience is shown giving Superboys of Malegaon a standing ovation, with cheers that deeply moved Nasir Shaikh. He wiped away tears before sharing a warm hug with Zoya Akhtar. Reema Kagti was seen waving at the audience with a smile on her face.

The film, directed by Reema Kagti and penned by Varun Grover, stars Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, and Vineet Kumar Singh in leading roles. Saqib Ayub, Manjiri Pupala, Anuj Singh Duhan, and Ali Abbas also feature in the film. It is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Production.

Superboys of Malegaon will be featured at the 68th BFI London Film Festival, with screenings on October 10 at Vue West End and October 12 at the historic Curzon Soho. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in January 2025, followed by its streaming debut on Prime Video.

Set in Malegaon, a small town in Maharashtra, the film draws inspiration from true events. It tells the story of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, whose community turns to Bollywood films for a break from their everyday struggles. Motivated to create a film for and by the people of Malegaon, Nasir assembles a group of friends to realize his vision, infusing new life into the town.

Superboys of Malegaon highlights the themes of friendship, filmmaking, and perseverance, reflecting the creativity and determination of those who pursue their dreams despite challenges. With a seamless mix of lighthearted and touching scenes, Reema Kagti’s direction promises to impress. The film not only honors the spirit of friendships and the art of filmmaking but also emphasizes the inventive and resilient nature of individuals who strive to turn their dreams into reality.

