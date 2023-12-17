Suresh Oberoi recalls messaging Neetu Kapoor after working with ‘well-behaved’ Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. In the film, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, he was seen playing the role of Ranbir’s grandfather. While the film has been hailed by the audiences and is soaring well at the box office, fans couldn’t stop going gaga over Ranbir’s performance. In a recent interview, Suresh Oberoi also lauded the actor and recalled messaging Neetu Kapoor appreciating him.

Suresh Oberoi recalls messaging Neetu Kapoor praising Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Suresh Oberoi talking about his experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor hailed him as a wonderful person and actor with exemplary behavior. He stated, “Ranbir is a wonderful guy and a wonderful actor and so very well-behaved. He has been given good values by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. I sent a message to Neetu saying, ‘Apne bahut aache sanskar diye hai apne bete ko (You have given good values to your son).’ He knows exactly how to behave, like a dignified person.”

Notably, earlier several co-stars of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal including Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and others also sang praises of the actor.

Triptii Dimri on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, when the National crush aka Triptii Dimri was asked about her association with Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii heartily stated, “Amazing. How do I describe in three words? There are so many things I want to say. He is just an amazing actor and very giving, someone who understands you really well and wants to make sure that the co-actor is happy and is as comfortable as him while performing scenes.”

In addition to this, she also talked about her longtime desire to work with him, as she hailed the actor as her inspiration. She had shared, “I mean, I have always been a fan of his work and how he looks at art and acting. He’s just, I feel, someone who's very honest with his performances. Whichever film you watch of his, he’s too good, and that is something I want to crack also as an actor—that whatever you do is good. So, it was amazing.”

She further added, “There was a lot of learning with him on set. He’s very calm, he’s someone who looks at a scene as a scene, and he’s not selfish as an actor, is what I would say. He makes sure that your performance is equally good. Everybody is comfortable.”

Shakti Kapoor on working with Ranbir Kapoor

Earlier veteran actor Shakti Kapoor who was also a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial had also reflected on his bond with the actor. While speaking to ETimes, Shakti Kapoor who was close to Ranbir’s father and late actor Rishi Kapoor was asked to share his bond with his son, Ranbir Kapoor.

To this, the actor revealed that Rishi Kapoor, who is lovingly known as Chintu, was born a day after him. The bond between Rishi and his son was fantastic; they had a strong love for each other. Their families were close, and during their children's younger days, they even went on holidays together.

He was further quoted as saying, “I only wish Chintu was alive to witness the success his son has achieved. I proudly call his son one of the best actors in the industry.”

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also had Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor and others in pivotal roles. Even days after its release, the film continues to roar at the box office.

