Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal becomes Highest Grossing Indian film at Canada and Australia box office

Animal emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia and Canada yesterday. It usurped Pathaan in both markets to take the top spot. Australia and Canada are the best-performing markets for Animal, both opening to record numbers, then seeing extremely strong holds during the weekdays and now have got a new all-time grosser in Animal on the same day.

Canada and Australia have seen a big growth in recent years for Indian films, especially the former, thanks to a huge influx of migrants from India, predominately from the state of Punjab. Animal, featuring positive portrayals of Punjabi characters and a standout musical composition, including the chart-topping song "Arjan Velly," has garnered an enthusiastic response from the Punjabi community globally. Coincidentally, on the day it claimed the title of the top-grossing Indian film in Australia and Canada, Animal also surpassed Gadar 2 to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in mainland Punjab.

The Canadian market has tripled in the last five years and that’s evident from the fact that in the list of top ten-grossing Indian films in the country, eight were released this year and one is from last year, leaving Padmaavat as the only film from last decade. Padmaavat was the record grosser in the market back in 2018 with CAD 2.82 million, that bar has now reached CAD 6 million plus, with Animal eyeing a CAD 7 million finish. The day we see a CAD 10 million plus gross for an Indian film is probably not too far away.

The top five highest-grossing Indian films in Australia and Canada are listed below:

Australia

Animal - AUD 4,750,000 Approx (16 days) Pathaan - AUD 4,720,991 Jawan - AUD 4,678,779 Baahubali: The Conclusion - AUD 4,500,000 Approx RRR - AUD 3,598,723

Canada

Animal - CAD 6,135,000 Approx (16 days) Pathaan - CAD 6,054,000 Jawan - CAD 5,277,000 Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani - CAD 3,280,000 Padmaavat - CAD 2,823,000



