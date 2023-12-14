EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor makes his co-actors feel ‘comfortable’, shares pre-shoot habits

Actress Triptii Dimri has shot to fame with her recent portrayal of Zoya’s character in her latest venture Animal. Notably, the film had a theatrical release earlier on December 1 and it created a massive uproar amongst the audience with fans flooding cinema halls to explore the storyline of the movie.

Recently, Triptii Dimri aka Zoya, shared her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor and called him an ‘amazing’ co-star. In addition, she also shared some of her pre-shoot rituals that she follows ahead of shooting sequences.

‘I like to sit by myself and journal’: Triptii Dimri shares her pre-shoot rituals, discusses working with Ranbir Kapoor

In an exclusive rapid fire segment with Pinkvilla, Triptii Dimri, who is currently basking in the success of Animal, delved on some of her pre-shoot habits and said that it involves her sitting alone and journaling. “I like to sit by myself and journal,” Dimri said. She also proceeded to emphasize on her experience of sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.

On being asked to describe her co-actor in three words, the question seemingly left Dimri perplexed as she had a copious amount of praises to shower him with. Calling him an ‘amazing’ actor, she told us, “Amazing. How do I describe in three words? There are so many things I want to say. He is just an amazing actor and very giving, someone who understands you really well and wants to make sure that the co-actor is happy and is as comfortable as him while performing scenes.”

Advertisement

Watch the full rapid fire segment here.

Triptii Dimri’s reaction to controversies erupting over scenes in Animal

While many have loved the movie’s plot, a section of the viewers found the movie to be ‘misogynistic’. The actress gave a reaction to The Quint in an earlier interview and said that it requires a ‘long discussion’ and added that while viewers are entitled to have a certain opinion on the content of the movie, if they don’t find a particular kind of content to be unsuitable, they should abstain from watching it.

On a side note, Animal was released on December 1 and it also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Triptii and Ranbir.

ALSO READ: Animal: Satranga was originally created for another film, reveals composer: ‘Created around 18 versions’