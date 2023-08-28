Sushmita Sen reveals her mom was ‘furious’ with her decision to adopt Renee at young age: ‘My dad signed…’

Sushmita Sen is only one of those women who exude positivity and courage. The Bollywood actor followed her heart which led her to beautiful destinations. After winning the Miss Universe pageant in 1994, she turned to acting. Her first film was a psychological thriller Dastak (1996) in which she portrayed the role of a Miss Universe. The next year, she was seen in the Tamil action film Ratchagan, opposite Nagarjuna. Sush rose to fame in 1999 with the film Biwi No.1 in which she played a supporting role.

Sen talks about becoming a mom at 24

The actress has been it all. The fame, money, and power that comes with success and the criticism that follows failure. But that didn’t influence her to take any route she wasn’t sure of. Hence, the Filhaal actress decided to stay unmarried until she found the one for her. However, she always wanted to become a mother. Hence, in the year 2000, she listened to her calling to be a mother and decided to adopt her first daughter, Renee Sen.

Talking about adopting a child at the age of 24, Sushmita told Humans of Bombay, “It was creating an emotional bond where I was thinking that there is such a gap. Somebody wants to be a mother, and there’s a child who wants to have, needs a mother. Perfect fit. Why can’t it just be that simple? My years of travel and being around kids had a huge impact and I knew I was ready for it.”

She reveals her mom was initially against her decision

Even though Sushmita knew what she was doing, her mother, Subhra Sen, was unsure of her decision to be a young, unmarried mother. She thought about how could Sushmita take care of a child when she was a child herself. However, her father was more supportive.

Talking about this episode, Sushmita said, “My mother was like, ‘You are a child yourself! What are you talking, what’s gone wrong with this girl!’ She was furious with me. My father was more patient. He asked, ‘Where is this coming from?’ and I told him, ‘It’s a calling daddy. I am feeling it very strongly.’ He told me that the calling wasn’t going anywhere, I could do it in a few years. I said if I do get married and someone says no (for a baby), the marriage will break because this is my calling. So let me have a baby first, so no one can question it.”

Sushmita’s dad signed off everything in the name of Renee

Sushmita further divulged that it was because of her father that the courts gave Renee to her. He became the father figure to the little girl. “My father laughed and said, ‘I don’t know what has happened to her, but she is very convinced.’ It was with his support, that the courts finally gave me Rene. Without him, I would not have been able to. The Indian system is very particular, if not a father, a father figure, and that no better person than your own father. The law says the father must sign half of his assets to the child, to show intent. My father signed off everything in her name. I am epicly proud of him. For him to have done that, it is unbelievable.”

Sushmita’s work

Sushmita was recently seen in Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi. It’s a biographical drama TV series where the actress plays the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The series was released on JioCinema on August 15, 2023.

