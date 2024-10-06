Suswagatam Khushamadeed Teaser OUT: Pulkit Samrat, Isabelle Kaif relive Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic DDLJ train scene; WATCH

No one forgets the magic Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol created in their 1995 blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. But some films have recreated some scenes from the film in the past. Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif star Suswagatam Khushamadeed are new additions. Recently, Pulkit took to his Instagram handle and shared the film's teaser, which showed Pulkit and Isabelle recreating DDLJ's iconic train scene from its memorable climax.

In the teaser, we see Pulkit dressed like a groom in a Sherwani and standing near the train's door. As the train begins to move, he leans towards the exit as Isabelle Kaif, dressed in a traditional bridal lehenga, runs towards the train's door. Soon, Pulkit pulls her toward himself, and in the background, we hear his voice explaining the theme of his new film.

Fans have been waiting a long time to see this film, which took nearly four years to make. Its first look was shared by its makers in early 2021. While Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle recreate Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic romance, fans took the comment section from the post and mentioned how they had waited long for its release. Moreover, many fans praise Isabelle Kaif and call her the 'next Katrina Kaif' as she makes her debut after her sister's sister.

Suswagatam Khushamadeed by Dhiraj Kumar is all set to release on November 22, 2024. The film is based on the theme that love has no boundaries and follows the love story of Aman (Pulkit Samrat) and Noor (Isabelle Kaif). It is produced by Shravan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj Kumar, Deepak Dhar, and Azaan Ali.

On the work front, Pulkit Samrat was last seen in Fukrey 3 and Made in Heaven Season 2.

