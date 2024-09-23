EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar to reunite with Bhakshak director Pulkit and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment for a new film

Earlier this year, Bhumi Pednekar headlined the heart-wrenching retelling of the Muzaffarpur Shelter Case in Bhakshak. The Netflix film was directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that this critically acclaimed team is all set to reunite for another project.

A reliable source informed Pinkvilla that Pulkit will once again take the director’s seat, with Bhumi Pednekar returning as the lead. Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment has given the project the green light as a production partner, though the rest of the cast is yet to be finalized. The project is currently in its initial stages, and an official announcement from the makers may take some time.

This is surely a dream come true for Bhumi, as she recently expressed her desire to work with Red Chillies and Shah Rukh Khan. During a recent Q&A session, a fan asked the actress, “Which actor would you like to work with in the future?” Without hesitation, she responded with a heartfelt video in her Instagram story.

Pednekar was heard quoting, “Yaar honestly an actor… Actor Kya superstar, childhood dream is SRK. I have come close because he has produced Bhakshak, and the cool thing is that 'Dunki' and 'Bhakshak', both are trending on Netflix, which is so so so cool. Big shout out to Red Chillies. But mera dream hei, Shah Rukh sir. He is just the best.”

Well, the stars seemed to have aligned for Bhumi as the 35-year-old gears up to work with Red Chillies Entertainment yet again. For the uninitiated, Bhakshak also starred Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar, Surya Sharma, Durgesh Kumar, and Chittaranjan Tripathy among others. The music album was composed by Anurag Sakia with lyrics from Raj Shekhar and Anuj Garg.

On the work front, Bhumi is all set to make her series debut with Netflix’s The Royals which will be a modern-day Indian royalty rom-com show. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, this larger-than-life project will also mark veteran actress Zeenat Aman’s Netflix debut.

