After the success of Srikanth, Rajkummar Rao is presently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited horror comedy, Stree 2, which marks his reunion with Shraddha Kapoor after the success of the first part in 2018. He follows it up with the release of the comic caper Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in October. The actor is not stopping any time soon, as he has lined up another exciting film for 2025. According to sources close to the development, Rajkummar Rao has come on board Bhakshak director, Pulkit’s next film.

A source shared, “Rajkummar Rao has given a go-ahead to Pulkit’s next film, which will be produced by Jay Shewakramani. The details of the plot have been kept under wraps for now, however, the makers are set to take the film on floors in September 2024 with a marathon schedule. Rajkummar Rao is excited about this collaboration and this would be a break for him from the comic space.” The source further added that the makers have also cast the female lead of the yet-untitled film.

The film will feature Manushi Chhillar as the female lead. “The makers were on the lookout for a fresh casting and the pairing of Rajkummar and Manushi spells something new. The duo will share an interesting dynamic in the film,” the source added.

According to the source, the film will be shot in India and will hit the big screen in 2025. For those unaware, Jay Shewakramani is known for producing films like Jaawani Jaaneman, Freddy, Malang, Race 2, and Its Entertainment among others. Apart from Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Rajkummar Rao also has the Dinesh Vijan produced Bhul Chuk Maaf under his kitty, which is slated to hit the big screen in 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

