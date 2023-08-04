EXCLUSIVE: Dhanush and Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein to go on floors in November 2023

On the tenth anniversary of Raanjhanaa, which fell on June 21, Aanand L. Rai announced his next collaboration with Dhanush, titled Tere Ishk Mein. Later, in an interview, the filmmaker revealed that Tere Ishk Mein belongs to the same universe as Raanjhanaa, as both characters share a similar heartbeat. While the movie's announcement has generated excitement among moviegoers, the makers have refrained from revealing any further details about it. Now, we have some updates to share.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aanand L. Rai and Dhanush will commence shooting for Tere Ishk Mein in November 2023. "Aanand and his team of writers (Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav) have nearly completed the writing, and they will initiate pre-production in October. They have finalized the shooting timeline and plan to film extensively in Uttar Pradesh around November. The movie is a tragic love story, and while Dhanush will portray the character of an angry young man named Shekhar, the female lead opposite him is yet to be finalized. The makers are in discussions with several actresses, but are yet to finalize the name," a source close to the development informed us. The source added that the film will be shot in a straight three-month schedule, with the intention of releasing it around the middle of 2024.

Dhanush will commence shooting for Aanand L. Rai's film after wrapping up his ongoing assignments in the South. The actor, who is currently filming his second directorial, D50, a gangster drama centered around three brothers played by Dhanush, SJ Suryah, and Vishnu Vishal, will subsequently move on to Sekhar Kammula's large-scale Pan-India movie in September. Dhanush will dedicate his time to Tere Ishk Mein, only after completing these projects. Following that, he is expected to work on Vetrimaaran's next project, which revolves around Kolar Gold Field. On the release front, Dhanush's upcoming film is Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheshwaran of Rocky fame. The movie, which narrates the story of the LTTE activist 'Captain Miller' in the 1940s, is scheduled for theatrical release on December 15, 2023.

Speaking of Aanand L. Rai, he has several projects in the offing as a producer. His slate of productions includes Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, a pure satire, an action thriller, and an entertaining social drama. Additionally, there's a web series that Aanand is likely to direct himself sometime next year. Aanand has previously directed movies like Raanjhanaa, the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, Zero, Atrangi Re, and Raksha Bandhan.

