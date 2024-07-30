Taapsee Pannu reveals buying a house in Denmark with husband Mathias Boe: ‘Both of us cannot stay at one place…’

Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with her longtime beau Mathias Boe on March 23, 2024, in Udaipur. Their wedding was a private affair attended by the closest members of the couple’s family. The duo haven’t made headlines out of their wedding and neither shared any glimpses from their big day.

In a recent interview with Fever FM, Taapsee Pannu shared the details about her post-wedding plans and spoke about her ‘Greh Pravesh’.

How is Taapsee Pannu planning life after her wedding?

For the unversed, Mathias Boe is a badminton player from Denmark. The actress was asked about her Greh Pravesh in Denmark, hearing which Taapsee broke into laughter and added, “Yeah, I'll do that and give them a big culture shock of sorts. I'll hit Kalash with a stick like this.”

Asked about the arrangement, Pannu said she would continue to work like always. The Dunki star further revealed that her husband retired in 2020. Boe then started coaching the Indian men's doubles team to stay close to Taapsee as much as possible. After the Olympics is over, Mathias would spend most of his time in Denmark.

“We have taken up a house in Denmark. I will also try to spend as much time as possible in the summer,” Taapsee Pannu reasoning that shooting in India becomes a little difficult in summer and rain. During the winter, the Thappad actress plans to spend time shooting in India.

Pannu added, “So we are going to keep hopping both ways, and both of us cannot stay at one place for long because him being a sports person and me being an actor, we have never spent months and months at the same place.” Her current plan is to follow this routine itself for as long as they can.

On the work front

Taapsee Pannu will be soon seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba being directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon. Produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, this romantic thriller is a sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba, it also stars Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will premiere on Netflix on August 9, 2024.

