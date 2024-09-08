Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on best relationship advice she got; admits experiencing it: ‘Aapko pata hai ye problematic zone hai…’

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has garnered praise for her performance in Aaj Ki Raat, the song from Stree 2, often grabs headlines for her dating life. The actress is currently in a relationship with actor Vijay Varma and the couple have been quite vocal about their equations. Tamannaah recently opened up about the 'best' relationship advice that she received and how she admitted to having experienced it. She spoke about being in problematic zones in relationships.

During a recent podcast interview with Raj Shamani, Tamannaah Bhatia was quizzed to share the 'best' relationship advice that she received in her life. Tamannaah recalled being advised about how "problematic zones" stay forever in relationships.

The Stree 2 actress remembered that the problems you witness in the initial stage of your relationship will persist forever. Referring to the advice, Tamannaah further expressed, "They will become a roadblock in your relationship. It doesn't change. Because aapko pata hai ye problematic zone hai ye persist karega (Because you know that it is a problematic zone, it will persist)."

While the podcast host had a different opinion, Tamannaah continued that they weren't her words. However, the advice that she received worked for the actress in her personal life. Tamannaah revealed that she has experienced these feelings in her past relationships. She called it a "true" interpretation as per her experience.

In August last week, Tamannaah Bhatia stole the limelight as she stepped out with her beau, Vijay Varma in Mumbai. The couple were spotted walking hand-in-hand as they exited an area. They were smiling while making their way towards the car. Vijay escorted his girlfriend Tamannaah amid the crowd and the latter sat in the vehicle safely.

Advertisement

During an earlier interview with Mashable India, Vijay Varma spoke about how he began viewing the perception of people having an interest in their relationship. Vijay shared that earlier he was "shocked" to learn that people were interested to know about their dating lives.

However, the IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actor would feel that it is "bigger news" than his film releases while adding that he has now gotten used to it. Tamannaah Bhatia began dating Vijay Varma after shooting for Lust Stories 2.

ALSO READ: Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia; 'Was surprised to know it's a bigger news compared to...'