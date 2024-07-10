Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia; 'Was surprised to know it's a bigger news compared to...'

Actor Vijay Varma, who gained recognition with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's 2016 film, Pink, has become a household name in showbiz. Vijay's latest web series, Mirzapur Season 3 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from his professional work, the actor often grabs headlines for his relationship with actress, Tamannaah Bhatia.

The Mirzapur 3 actor recently got candid about his dating life and took the audience on their love journey.

Vijay Varma was initially surprised to know that people have an interest in his dating life

During a recent interview with Mashable India, Vijay Varma spoke about how his thought process has changed over time with people taking interest in his relationship with Tamannaah.

"Shock laga ki itna logon ko interest hai is mein but I got used to it now. Pehle aisa laga ki meri film release se badi news hai so that was a big revealing of how people see things. (I was shocked to learn that people were taking an interest in his dating life....Initially, I felt that it was bigger news than my film being released)," Vijay said.

Talking about their relationship, the Pink actor said that it is "strong and lovely" and they both "enjoy" the attention.

Vijay Varma elaborates on their early lives and what interests him in their relationship

Vijay, who hails from Hyderabad, shared how their destiny planned that they would meet in the future. The actor shared that he shifted to Mumbai and Tamannaah, a Mumbaikar, moved to Hyderabad.

"Ek hi time par hum log cross hue ek doosre se (We crossed our paths at the same time)," the Gully Boy actor said.

Vijay also praised his girlfriend Tamannaah saying that she has fluency in Telugu and Tamil languages. "So mujhe bahot interesting lagta hai hum dono ka (I find our relationship quite interesting)," he added.

Here's how their romance brewed; hint Lust Stories 2

Vijay Varma was paired with Tamannah Bhatia in an anthology series, Lust Stories 2, the second installment of the Lust Stories franchise. Vijay further revealed that his relationship with Tamannaah began after the shoot of the 2023 series.

The 38-year-old actor said that they first met as co-actors on the sets of Lust Stories 2 and added that they both were quite "professional" during the process. He asked her out after completing Lust Stories 2.

In March this year, Vijay Varma spilled the beans about how their love story had begun. During an interaction with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India's YouTube channel, the Lust Stories 2 actor stated that it took 20-25 days for their first date to happen.

Vijay had shared that Lust Stories 2 played a "cupid" to their love story, but their romance blossomed during a wrap-up party of the series in which "four people showed up". It was on the same day when the Darlings actor expressed his feelings to Tamannaah.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia often paint the B-Town red with their appearances in public. In Lust Stories 2, they were a part of the segment called, Sex with the Ex, directed by ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

Their sizzling chemistry was one of the highlights of the anthology series.

Lust Stories 2 also featured Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta, Amruta Subhash, and Tillotama Shome.

