WATCH: Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma ooze romance as they walk hand-in-hand

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma co-starred in an anthology series, Lust Stories 2 and their romance has been brewing since then. Tamannaah and Vijay have been quite vocal about their relationship with each other. The couple often paints the town red with their appearances in public. Tamannaah and Vijay recently stepped out in Mumbai and the paparazzi spotted the lovebirds walking hand-in-hand as they oozed out romance.

In a video on Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia can be seen walking with her boyfriend Vijay Varma on the side. The couple can be seen smiling as they got snapped on Sunday night. Vijay shows a thumbs-up gesture using his hand. The lovebirds twinned their blue and white outfits.

Tamannaah looked gorgeous in a white top and blue jeans as she went out with Vijay. The actress kept her hair tied in a bun. Vijay opted for a white tee and paired it with blue denim. The Mirzapur actor completed his look with a grey jacket on top.

The clip then shows Vijay safely escorting his girlfriend, Tamannaah to the car. After the Jee Karda actress boards the vehicle, Vijay also sits in it.

Watch the video here:

During an earlier interview with Mashable India, Vijay Varma spilled the beans about how his thought process has changed over time regarding how people perceive his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia. Vijay shared that he was initially shocked to learn about how people have an interest in his dating life, however, he has got used to it over time.

The Gully Boy actor added that he felt that this news was even bigger than his film releases. He shared that their relationship is going strong and lovely and they both enjoy the attention that they get.

On the work front, Vijay Varma was paired with Tamannaah Bhatia in a segment called, Sex with the Ex in Lust Stories 2. The segment was directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. Lust Stories 2 was the second installment of the Lust Stories series. The 2023 anthology also featured Kajol, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Subhash, and Tillotama Shome.

