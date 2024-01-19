TBMAUJ Trailer Launch: Shahid Kapoor reveals not being offered any 'exciting' love stories post Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor, who kickstarted his career as a quintessential chocolate boy hero, was known for his roles in romantic films like Ishq Vishk, Jab We Met, and Kismat Konnection. However, in recent years, the actor has embraced a diverse range of characters, delving into intense and dark roles. Now, the charming chocolate boy of Bollywood is returning to his roots, captivating audiences once again with a lighthearted and entertaining film.

In his upcoming project, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor pairs up with Kriti Sanon for a fun dance and song-filled extravaganza. During the trailer launch in Mumbai, the actor candidly confessed that after immersing himself in a series of intense and gritty roles, he realized the joy he finds in doing something fun and light.

Shahid Kapoor reveals a lack of exciting romantic scripts coming his way after Kabir Singh

At the launch event, Shahid Kapoor was asked if his shift back to the romantic comedy genre was a conscious decision, considering the intense nature of his recent roles in projects such as Farzi and Bloody Daddy. In response, the actor shared, "Post Kabir Singh, I didn’t hear anything that was exciting. Then popped in this film, and I was like, this is it. We have to tell a love story that hasn’t been told before. Will people like it, or not like it, will they accept it, not accept it, that’s the journey as an artiste, as a creative person that you have to take."

He went on to express his yearning for something light-hearted and enjoyable, acknowledging that it's a challenging genre to master. Despite listening to ten scripts a month, he emphasized the difficulty in finding scripts that bring something fresh to the audience.

Love stories, according to the actor, are particularly demanding, and he believes that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya addressed the question of how to introduce novelty in a love story. Reflecting on his experience with Kabir Singh, he noted that the character in that film was new for him, presenting a shocking but fresh perspective on the journey of a relationship.