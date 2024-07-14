Tennis legend Roger Federer reacts to Arbaaz Khan being his lookalike; says 'hope to meet him one day'. WATCH

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif have their lookalikes around the globe. Sneha Ullal bears an uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya, and Zareen Khan looks similar to Katrina, to name a few.

Unless you are not living under a rock, Arbaaz Khan resembles Tennis legend Roger Federer. While Arbaaz has been vocal about being his lookalike, this is the first time that Federer has reacted to their similar resemblance.

Roger Federer says THIS about Arbaaz Khan

On July 13, the official handle of Prime Video posted a video of Roger Federer on Instagram. In the video, Federer talks about the 'doppelganger situation' he has with Arbaaz Khan.

"So funny enough. Social media is a wild place, and I come across a lot of things," the Tennis star says in the video. The former Swiss tennis player highlights that he knows that Arbaaz Khan is referred to as his lookalike.

"So people on social media how they find these things and meld them together, and they pop up time and again," he adds.

In the clip, Federer further shares that he wants to meet Arbaaz.

The caption of Prime Video reads, "@rogerfederer talking about @arbaazkhanofficial was not on our 2024 Bingo card."

Watch the video below:

Here's how netizens reacted to Roger Federer's video

Many netizens were surprised to watch Roger Federer discussing his lookalike Arbaaz Khan. "Even Federer is a fan of Arbaz Khan sir wow what a legend," a fan wrote.

Advertisement

"This is epic," a comment reads. "I had the same thought the first time I saw Federer! Been a fan since then and today RF is the definition of tennis for me," an Instagram user commented.

"Wow!!! we got roger federer talking about and acknowledging Arbaaz khan before GTA 6!!!" a comment reads.

Arbaaz Khan plays Roger Federer in a commercial

In 2023, Arbaaz Khan, who is a big fan of Roger Federer, was featured in an advertisement where he played the role of the Tennis star. The ad left everyone in splits back then.

Now, we can't wait to know Arbaaz's reaction to Roger Federer wanting to meet him.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan spotted outside hospital; avoid paparazzi on being asked ‘sir kya khush khabri hai’