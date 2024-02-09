Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 11 tweets to check out before watching Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer

The eagerly awaited Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya led by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has finally hit the silver screens today. Jointly directed by Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi, the film surely piqued the audience’s interest as it features Shahid in a romantic genre after a long time. In addition to this, the catchy and infectious music from the album and camaraderie between both the leads soared the film high on anticipation.

Fans review Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Now that the film has been released in the theaters, over-enthusiastic fans couldn’t help but jumped onto their social media handles on X (formerly Twitter) to express their views on the film. Take a quick look.

It won’t be wrong to say that right after the FDFS fans swamped the X to share their review on Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer. Looking at the overall reactions, the film has managed to won over the audience with a laughter riot it offers.

A fan wrote, “#TBMAUJ - Captivating & Unique (accompanied by fire emoji) The Chemistry between #KritiSanon & #ShahidKapoor is literally Mind-blowing, Acting of all actors is Amazing, Direction, Comedy and Song is fantastic, biggest family entertainment package. A Must Watch #TBMAUJ #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya.”

Another fan commented, “#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya paisa vasool Bhar bhar k comedy hai. And the best is TBMAUJ to be continued.....#ShahidKapoor #KritiSanon”

A third fan wrote, “#TBMAUJReview - SMASHING HIT.The Storyline is brilliant and Direction is Phenomenal, Acting of all actors is Amazing, Songs is Chartbuster, New fresh and Unique Subject, overall it's a super duper Hit movie. #ShahidKapoor #KritiSanon #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya”

Take a look at the reviews shared by the fans on X:

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Quite unconventional, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a romantic-comedy love story that blossoms between a spirited young man and a robot. Touted as an ‘Impossible Love Story’, the story unravels how Aryan (played by Shahid) deals with the fact that he loves a robot, Sifra (played by Kriti) and how he tries to keep her identity hidden from his family.

Jointly directed and story, screenplay and dialogues written by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar to be released under the banner of Maddock Films. Tanishk Bagchi, Sachin–Jigar and Mitraz have curated the music for the film.

Pinkvilla's review of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya led by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

According to our review at Pinkvilla, it is the situational comedy in TBMAUJ that makes you laugh your heart out, especially in the first half. Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of a man helplessly in love with a robot is very amusing. Kriti Sanon as Sifra is convincing and is the reason for lots of funny moments throughout the film. The concept and treatment of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is fresh and unique and that's what separates it from being a routine commercial potboiler. The songs obviously are very peppy and they are well-complimented by the visuals, much to the credit of the 2 leads. At 2 hours and 20 minutes, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is an easy watch that mostly keeps you entertained and engaged.

All in all, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a light and easy watch that makes you laugh through and through. While the third act of the film underwhelms, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya acts as a good filler in this otherwise dull movie period. You can watch the Shahid-Kriti starrer at a theater near you, now.

