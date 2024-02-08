Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor shares 'promotions khatam hone ke baad wali feelings'; fans REACT

The romantic drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is set to hit theaters on February 9, marking the first collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The recently unveiled trailer provides a glimpse into their enchanting world, brimming with humor, romance, and entertainment, showcasing the scintillating chemistry between the two leads.

Touted as an Impossible Love Story, the film sees Kriti portraying the role of a robot, promising audiences an unconventional tale of love between a carefree young man and an artificial intelligence. Fans are particularly excited to witness Shahid's return to his chocolate-boy image after a considerable hiatus. With extensive promotion efforts spanning several days leading up to the release date, Shahid expressed his sentiments as the promotional activities draw to a close, eagerly anticipating indulging in his favorite foods once again.

Shahid Kapoor can't wait to treat himself to Gulabjamun and Cassata ice cream

Shahid Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share his promotions khatam hone ke baad wali feelings with fans in a playful video. In the lighthearted clip, the actor is seen carrying a cricket bat, while showcasing his unique walking style and wearing a fun expression. With a mischievous grin, he joyfully announces his plans to indulge in some of his favorite dishes, including Dal Makhani, Paneer Khurchan, and Garlic Naan, followed by a delightful treat of Gulab Jamun and Cassata Ice Cream from his preferred stall. Later in the evening, he looks forward to unwinding by watching TV while snacking on packets of Fun Flips.

Take a look:

Fans wholeheartedly embraced Shahid's playful persona, flooding the comments section with praise for his fun-filled video. One fan exclaimed, "Bhaisaab, this is why I believe SHAHID KAPOOR is the perfect choice for Kohli's Biopic!" Another expressed their approval with a simple, "Bohot badiya plan." One fan quipped, "Mast plan hai - in Babu Bhaiya’s voice." Others appreciated specific moments, such as, "That THUMAK K CHALNA in the beginning," and "Dheere dheere chalna, yu na tu matakna." Amidst the admiration, a heartfelt comment stood out: "Hey, you! Keep making these videos; they brighten up our days."

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi and Rajesh Kumar among others. It follows the story of a man who falls in love with a girl, who turns out to be a humanoid android robot. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is slated to be released theatrically on February 9, 2024.