The exit of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey from the board of Bluesky, the decentralized social media project he started, signifies a new phase for the platform.

Bluesky is designed as an alternative to conventional social platforms. This media platform gives users more power by offering customizable moderation tools and a less toxic online environment.

Dorsey’s Departure and what it means

Both the team behind the platform and Dorsey himself confirmed that he has left Bluesky's board. The AT Protocol-based decentralized company has seen considerable growth since its launch. Initially backed by Dorsey, it gained momentum after Twitter was acquired by Elon Musk.

Bluesky started as invite-only but transitioned to become more open and now boasts over 1.5 million users, still a far cry from Twitter’s tens of millions of accounts.

Challenges and opportunities

While censorship-resistant platforms like Bluesky have great potential for empowering users, they also face certain challenges. Moderating hate speech and ensuring accountability for cybercrime are among them.

According to CEO Jay Graber, the main idea behind Bluesky is to enable people to control their own internet experience. Nevertheless, with Dorsey stepping down from this position, questions arise about where this move leaves the future direction and governance of that company itself. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Looking for another direction

Bluesky now needs another board member who shares its vision instead of Dorsey, who resigned recently. The ultimate goal remains unchanged: creating a social network prioritizing user agency.

Several months prior to quitting his seat on Blusksy's board altogether, Dorsey closed down his personal account there, too. An act hinting at the wider shift towards decentralization within digital communication spaces.

