Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan Teaser: Shahid Kapoor flaunts cool dance moves

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the highly-anticipated release of his upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which has recently received its official title. In this romantic comedy, Shahid will be sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon for the first time. As the film's promotional campaign kicks off, the teaser for the first song, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, has been unveiled. Fans will get to witness Shahid showcasing his impressive dancing skills in this catchy track, adding an extra layer of excitement.

Shahid Kapoor flaunts dance movies in teaser of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan

On Thursday, January 11, the makers of the upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shared the teaser of the first track from the album, titled Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, across their social media platforms.

In this song, Shahid Kapoor, renowned for delivering numerous popular dance numbers throughout his career, returns to the dance floor to captivate once again with his effortless moves. Dressed in a sleek all-black ensemble paired with stylish boots and shades, Shahid exuded charisma and flair as he displayed his impressive footwork and well-coordinated movements. The setting was a grand one, featuring Shahid performing alongside a troupe of dancers.

The vibrant track, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, is brought to life with vocals by him and Romy. Neeraj Rajawat has penned the lyrics, and Shaik Jani Basha is credited as the choreography director.

Watch the teaser here: