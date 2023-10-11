EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor opens up about how dance changed his life; ‘I was very shy...’

Shahid Kapoor is indeed one of the finest dancers in Bollywood. With iconic songs like Nagada Nagada, Mauja Hi Mauja, Bismil, Gandi Baat, and many more, Shahid has showcased his dancing prowess, captivating audiences. His memorable performances at award shows and public events continue to resonate with viewers. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shahid shared insights into how dance has been a transformative force in his life, elaborating on his journey as a dancer.

Shahid Kapoor on how dance changed his life

During the fan segment in Pinkvilla’s masterclass, Shahid Kapoor shared how dance has been a transformative force in his life. He revealed that as a shy and under confident child, he had a strong desire to learn dancing. Shahid expressed, “I think dance was something that gave me a lot of happiness. I was very shy, I was not confident. And then I learnt how to dance because it's something that I was so passionate about that I wanted to do it. Even at a party, I would always be standing on the side like really wanting to dance but I didn't have the confidence, 'Karna hai but bhut saare log hain (I want to, but there are so many people).' That's usually what happens, a lot of people feel like that. I was one of those people.”

Watch the full segment here:

Shahid Kapoor’s journey as a dancer

Continuing to describe his journey as a dancer, Shahid shared, “Then I started learning how to dance and then I started dancing in my class. Then I moved to dancing on a stage with a lot of students around. From there I moved onto dancing in movies and today I have done shows all over the world. I love performing in front of people. So, I think dancing took me from a shy child to being a star, an actor, a performer who's proud to display himself in front of everybody. So dancing is very integral to my life. It has shaped me in many ways.”

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his role in an untitled romantic comedy alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled to hit theaters during Valentine Week on February 9, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Here's how Shahid Kapoor's son Zain reacted after watching Jab We Met; 'Papa, that is how you...'