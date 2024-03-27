The Archies actress Dot. on her latest music video Girls Night; says it's an 'ode to friendships'

Aditi Saigal, also known as Dot., has just dropped the highly awaited music video for her newest single, Girls Night. After making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix movie The Archies last year, this new song and music video show her continuous growth as a versatile artist.

Dot.'s latest music video Girls Night is an ode to friendship

Dot.'s Girls Night is her ode to friendship she shares with her besties. Embracing a sunny Motown-infused jazz-pop vibe the track showcases the camaraderie and warm intimacy that girl best friends share. The song has been made in collaboration with The Playbook and is already a rage on the internet and music streaming platforms.

Talking about the music video, Dot says, "One of the best things about being in this line of work is the ability to say 'Hey you know what? I wanna shoot a music video with my best friends and then just.. doing it! I mean really. How lucky am I? I get to write music talking about the people I love and then act alongside them!"

Produced by Dot. & Hawwa (who is also the director of the music video), the video for Girls Night represents a safe place for its characters. Dot. and her friends Shibangi and Aksha find warmth in a house that allows them to leave their jobs. It is a space where they can let go and be themselves.

Dot further adds “In the video, directed by another close friend Hawwa Samples, we wanted to capture the ease with which we unwind together, as well as some of our antics. We brainstormed to try to tap into specific memories we had of each other. With the last few shots especially, the video sort of became an ode to friendships everywhere. Cheesy McCheese, I know but.. It's true.”

More about Dot.

Dot. made a splash in the Indian music scene with her YouTube viral song Everybody Dances To Techno. Her Practice Rooms album, born from raw university recordings, boasts of hits like Asymmetrical which managed to impress Zoya Akhtar so much that she included it in The Archies & also cast Dot. to play a pivotal role in the film.

