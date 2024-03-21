10 Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara dialogues that'll uplift your mood

In the year 2011, Zoya Akhtar treated the cinephiles with the modern-day film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar in the lead roles, with Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in significant roles. The film has developed a cult following that spans many generations. It is not just the beautiful storyline and music, but also the celebrated Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara dialogues that make it all the more special.

It won’t be wrong to say that Arjun Saluja (Hrithik), Kabir Dewan (Abhay) Imran Qureshi (Farhan), and Laila (Katrina) are not just characters but emotions that live in our hearts rent-free. Thus, take a look at 10 Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara famous dialogues that one can never get enough of.

10 Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara dialogues that will always live in our hearts rent-free

1. “Mera phone bahar fekna is not funny. Meri girlfriend ke sath involve hona WAS NOT FUNNY!”

Hrithik Roshan famous dialogues from the movie have become popular social media memes as well. That's why this one deserves to be at the top of the list! One can't help but remember the hilarious Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara meme that was created using this dialogue. When the trio of friends finally goes on the trip, Hrithik Roshan's character Kabir remains focused on his work and misses out on all the fun. In a candid moment, Farhan Akhtar's character Imran throws Kabir's phone away, which leads Arjun to express his previous grudge by saying, “Mera phone bahar fekna is not funny. Meri girlfriend ke sath involve hona WAS NOT FUNNY!”

2. “Aur kitni Baar sorry bolna padega? Jab tak yahan (dil) se na nikle na, tab tak”

This Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara famous dialogue occurs in the above-mentioned scene itself. Imran struggles to defend himself but still ends up apologizing. He says, “Aur kitni Baar sorry bolna padega?” and the Hrithik Roshan dialogue with a fiery touch, “Jab tak yahan (dil) se na nikle na, tab tak!” truly shows the intensity of Arjun's emotions.

3. “Insaan ko dibbe mein sirf tab hona chahiye jab woh mar chuka ho”

One of the most pertinent Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara quotes that we all need to remember in our lives is when Katrina Kaif's character, Laila, tells Arjun, “Insaan ko dibbe mein sirf tab hona chahiye jab woh mar chuka ho.” This quote reminds us to never let our emotions and thoughts confine us. Instead, we should live life to the fullest and make choices that set us free.

4. “Apne kaam ko apni life ke saath confuse mat karo. Tumhara kaam tumhari life nahi, sirf uska ek hissa hai”

Another one of ZNMD quotes that has made it to our list is what Arjun’s girlfriend says before their break-up, “Apne kaam ko apni life ke saath confuse mat karo. Tumhara kaam tumhari life nahi, sirf uska ek hissa hai!” It's a reminder for all of us to not let work consume us to the point where we neglect our relationships. In today's fast-paced world, this is a message worth keeping in mind.

5. “Kabhi pay cheque milte waqt, tumhaare aakhon mein aasu aaye hai?”

Remember those unforgettable, heartwarming chats between Laila and Arjun during their long walks? The whole conversation is like a healing balm, if only one could grasp its true meaning. To give you a glimpse of this Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara dialogue, Laila asks Arjun, who is obsessed with making money, “Kabhi pay cheque milte waqt, tumhaare aakhon mein aasu aaye hai?” Laila reflects on the things that truly bring us happiness. They're guaranteed to bring a smile to your face! Isn't it sweet?

6. “Seize the day my friend. Pehle is din ko puri tarah jiyo, phir 40 ke bare me sochna”

What a dialogue! Only if one could understand the depth of ZNMD dialogues. In the midst of their talk, Arjun reveals his 40-year plan, but wise Laila advises him, “Seize the day my friend. Pehle is din ko puri tarah jiyo, phir 40 ke bare me sochna” emphasizing the importance of living in the present moment. The future is uncertain, after all. Who knows what tomorrow may bring? Right?

7. “Insan ka kartavya hota hai koshish karna. Kamyabi, nakamyabi sab uske hath me hai”

If you haven't seen the movie, be careful not to take Imran's words too literally. He says, “Insan ka kartavya hota hai koshish karna. Kamyabi, nakamyabi sab uske hath me hai.” And while he's absolutely right, it becomes amusing in the film when he persists in pursuing Laila despite his friends trying to stop him.

8. "Hey, tumhara naam kya hai?" "Laila" "Imran, magar dost mujhe Majnu bulate hai"

Before you get swayed away by the poignant effect of the dialogues, let’s recall ZNMD dialogues funny enough to bring a smile to your face! The hilarious approach of Imran towards Laila with the cheesiest line has our hearts. He initiates the conversation by asking her, “Hey, tumhara naam kya hai?" to which she reveals, “Laila” and what could be the cheesiest line than this, “Imran, magar dost mujhe Majnu bulate hai!” that too with open arms.

9. “Yaar duniya mein kahin bhi chale jao log ek jaise hi hote hain. It’s just human nature”

This Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara dialogue captures the essence of human nature, and we ask where the lie is. After cracking their infamous washroom prank, Abhay Deol's Kabir explains to Arjun, “Yaar duniya mein kahin bhi chale jao log ek jaise hi hote hain. It’s just human nature.” True that!

10. “Apne andar chupe dar ko mitana chahte ho na? Toh ye raha hum sabka sabse bada darr – “Maut”. Let’s face it.”

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara best dialogue with which we conclude our list has to be the one where finally Arjun, Imran, and Kabir overcome their fear and take up the bull-race. It is the realization that they all endure in the climax as they say, “Apne andar chupe dar ko mitana chahte ho na? Toh ye raha hum sabka sabse bada darr – “Maut”. Let’s face it.”

Apart from an amazing movie woven around friendship, life, and romance, Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara gave us some real-life lessons too. The film remains fresh for the scenic beauty it offers. A cinematic spectacle complimented by impactful poetries and songs with some hard-hitting dialogues, this one has to be one of the best movies ever made in Bollywood. Which one of these Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara dialogues is your favorite?

