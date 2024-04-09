Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals he was rejected from auditions for THIS reason; recalls being bullied in school

Siddhant Chaturvedi has quickly established himself as a remarkable actor in the film industry. Renowned for both his acting prowess and charming appearance, especially his distinctive curly locks, he has garnered widespread admiration, especially among female fans. However, few are aware that these very curls were once the cause of bullying during his childhood and led to initial rejections in the film industry before making it big.

Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls being rejected in auditions due to his curly hair

In a candid interview with Lallantop, Siddhant Chaturvedi opened up about how his curly hair posed a challenge in his acting journey. He revealed facing rejection from many auditions due to the common belief that heroes with curly hair don't fit the bill.

Despite showcasing his talent in auditions and making it to the final rounds, Siddhant often faced rejection based solely on his appearance. He recalled instances where he was told, "Curly-haired individuals don't fit the role. You should try next time."

Unfortunately, his struggles with his curly hair began in his school days, where he endured bullying because of it. Reflecting on his past, he shared the challenges he faced growing up. "I faced a lot of bullying in school because of my curly hair", the actor shared.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s work front

The actor made his film debut with a supporting role in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Vijay Varma. Following this, he appeared in films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gehraiyaan, and Phone Bhoot.

His latest project was Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav/ The film explores the lives of three friends in their twenties amidst social media influence. Presently, he is filming for Yudhra.

