9 Gully Boy dialogues that will jazz up your vibe for the week

One of the masterpieces that Bollywood has ever witnessed is the 2019 release, Gully Boy. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt with Vijay Varma, Kalki Koechlin, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles, the film has been going strong over the years. The film narrates the inspiring story of street rappers who make it big in the Indian rap scene. Apart from its powerful storyline and hard-hitting performances, Gully Boy dialogues and punch lines have resonated with the audiences for the kind of charisma and coolness they possessed.

9 Gully Boy dialogues that will instantly bring a wide smile to your face

1. “Mere boyfriend ke saath koi gulu gulu karenga toh toh dhoptuingi hi na usko…”

Alia Bhatt famous dialogues should definitely be churned out from the 2019 released, Gully Boy. In the film, her role as Safeena Firdausi was extremely entertaining. A possessive girlfriend who is very protective of her boyfriend can’t stand any third person getting involved by any chance. Thus, she tells her boyfriend, Murad (Ranveer Singh) very clearly, “Mere boyfriend ke saath koi gulu gulu karenga toh toh dhoptuingi hi na usko”

2. “Lekin sab kuch sahi raha toh ek din aapka liver transplant kar sakti hun”

This Gully Boy dialogue Alia Bhatt spoke with utmost conviction. This dialogue truly personifies her character in the film. She displayed ultimate wit and fearlessness as she taught girls to deal with a forced meeting with a boy's family for a potential matchmaking session. In this particular scene, Alia’s Safeena fearlessly dealt with an awkward encounter that left a lasting impression not only on the boy’s family but also on the audience. Remember her saying, “Lekin sab kuch sahi raha toh ek din aapka liver transplant kar sakti hun,” in the sweetest tone.

3. “Marr jayenga tu”

Remember the Gully Boy dialogue that brought meme fest on the internet at the time of its release? The scene features Safeena and Murad getting into a head argument over a misunderstanding. Murad expresses his disappointment with Safeena hitting another girl just for talking to him and asks her to stop being so reactive. She even agrees to him but deep down she knows herself better and fears making such a promise. Thus, in her sheer innocence, Alia’s Safeena denies making a promise by saying, “Marr jayenga tu.”

4. “Tere Andar ka Lava Fatt ke Bahar aane de”

This is one of the most loved Gully Boy quotes that screams true friendship goals. Honest and true friendships like Murad and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Shrikant Bhosale are what we all need in our lifetimes. Don’t we? In the film, Shrikant fills Murad with utmost positivity, encouragement, and hope as tells him, “Bas chahiye toh tere andar ki sacchi kahani, tere andar ka lava fatt ke bahar aane de”

5. “Abhi Koi Dusra Mere Ko Batayega Main Kaun Hoon”

In the film, when Murad says, “Abhi Koi Dusra Mere Ko Batayega Main Kaun Hoon,” the scene carries immense depth making it Gully Boy best dialogue. The scene depicts Murad debating with his father over a job brought by his uncle. Fighting for his passion for music, Ranveer’s character reinstates the belief that a person should be able to recognize and define himself. No one should dictate or tell one what they must be doing with their lives.

6. “Nahi toh itna saara jo life mein chahiye wo milega kaise?”

The fact that Alia’s character in the film is loveable is for her fearless attitude. She is very clear about what she wants from life. Her fierce attitude towards life even makes Murad question how was she so daring as he says, “Tu itni daring kaise hai?” Safeena being her unapologetic self tells him, “Nahi toh itna saara jo life mein chahiye wo milega kaise?” And, true that! Alia Bhatt famous dialogues from the film surely make one think twice about their outlook towards life. Isn’t it?

7. "Abhi ek hi life hai, ek hi tu hai...upar se ghuss rahi woh bich mai..gussa nahi ayega kya?”

The Gully Boy dialogue Alia Bhatt’s Safeena says to express her love in her savage style. During the heated argument with her boyfriend for beating up a girl, she defends herself by mentioning that it is just one life and only one him. Thus, she can’t let anyone interfere as she says, “Abhi ek hi life hai, ek hi tu hai...upar se ghuss rahi woh bich mai..gussa nahi ayega kya?”

8. “Mein nahi badalta apna sapna apne sachai se mel khane ke vaaste… Mein apna sachai badlega joh mere sapne se mel khaye”

This Gully Boy dialogue is bound to inspire you. It is not our real-life situations but our hard work and conviction that should define us. When Murad says, “Mein nahi badalta apna sapna apne sachai se mel khane ke vaaste… Mein apna sachai badlega joh mere sapne se mel khaye,” he is very sure that he wouldn’t alter his dreams to align with his real life. He rather believed in changing his dreams into reality.

9. “Apna Time Aayega”

“Apna Time Aayega” should not only be hailed as Gully Boy best dialogue but also the popular catchphrase that continues to infuse immense motivation and faith. Not just the superhit track, in the film, Murad is sitting alone on New Year’s night and guess manifests the words as he writes, “Apna time aayega,” which translates to “Our time will come.”

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is a celebration of the underdogs and inspires audiences to brave all odds to follow their passion. A perfect blend of powerful performances in a hard-hitting storyline and music, Gully Boy dialogues remain unmatchable. Which of these is your favorite, do let us know in the comments section.

