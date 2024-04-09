THROWBACK: Deepika Padukone once spoke about her parents having sleepless nights when she moved to Mumbai

From a very young age, Deepika Padukone knew she wanted to be a part of the entertainment industry. This is why she flew down to the entertainment capital of India Mumbai at the age of 17. The actress took some modeling jobs and was working hard to make her way to the top when filmmaker Farah Khan spotted her and gave her the lead role in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. While her decision to leave home early came out to be the best one, her parents did lose their sleep thinking about her well-being. Read on!

Deepika Padukone talks about flying down to Mumbai at the age of 17

In an old interview with India Today, Deepika Padukone spoke about her decision to come to Mumbai with a dream of making it big in the modeling space. Today, when she reflects on her decision to leave home, the actress feels like it was a big one. “It was very very exciting,” the Piku actress shared. She added, “Today when I think about the decision that I made when I was 18, I sometimes have that moment when I think 'Wow. How did I even make that decision and how did I not realize that how big a decision it was at that time. But at that time, it was very easy.”

Her father, former badminton champion Prakash Padukone, who was also part of the interview, shared how they felt as parents when DP left home at a young age. He admitted that it was extremely difficult for them. "We were very nervous because she was not even 18. She didn't have a place to stay. She was moving into a new field. At that time, we felt she was too young to move out. But now when I look back, I think she did the right thing. Because in that profession, you need to start early," he shared.

Adding to her father’s statement, the Bajirao Mastani star stated that she understands that her parents might have had sleepless nights, but at that time, she was extremely focused and knew exactly where she wanted to be.

