THROWBACK: Deepika Padukone once spoke about her parents having sleepless nights when she moved to Mumbai

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone left her home and flew to Mumbai when she was just 17. The actress modelled for a while and was later cast by Farah Khan opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  05:04 AM IST |  574
Deepika Padukone
PC: Pinkvilla

From a very young age, Deepika Padukone knew she wanted to be a part of the entertainment industry. This is why she flew down to the entertainment capital of India Mumbai at the age of 17. The actress took some modeling jobs and was working hard to make her way to the top when filmmaker Farah Khan spotted her and gave her the lead role in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. While her decision to leave home early came out to be the best one, her parents did lose their sleep thinking about her well-being. Read on!

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Deepika Padukone talks about flying down to Mumbai at the age of 17

In an old interview with India Today, Deepika Padukone spoke about her decision to come to Mumbai with a dream of making it big in the modeling space. Today, when she reflects on her decision to leave home, the actress feels like it was a big one. “It was very very exciting,” the Piku actress shared. She added, “Today when I think about the decision that I made when I was 18, I sometimes have that moment when I think 'Wow. How did I even make that decision and how did I not realize that how big a decision it was at that time. But at that time, it was very easy.”

Related Stories

6 tips to up your fashion game the Deepika Padukone way
fashion
6 tips to up your fashion game the Deepika Padukone way
Throwback: Did you know Deepika Padukone’s dad had a huge crush on Madhuri Dixit?
entertainment
Throwback: Did you know Deepika Padukone’s dad had a huge crush on Madhuri Dixit?

Her father, former badminton champion Prakash Padukone, who was also part of the interview, shared how they felt as parents when DP left home at a young age. He admitted that it was extremely difficult for them. "We were very nervous because she was not even 18. She didn't have a place to stay. She was moving into a new field. At that time, we felt she was too young to move out. But now when I look back, I think she did the right thing. Because in that profession, you need to start early," he shared.

Adding to her father’s statement, the Bajirao Mastani star stated that she understands that her parents might have had sleepless nights, but at that time, she was extremely focused and knew exactly where she wanted to be.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone drops cryptic note about ‘Comparing less' and 'Praying more'

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen

...

Credits: India Today
Advertisement

Latest Articles