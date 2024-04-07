Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone drops cryptic note about ‘Comparing less' and 'Praying more'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently in the best phase of their lives. The couple is also probably impatient right now, as they can’t wait for the arrival of their baby, who is due in September 2024. Amid pregnancy, the actress reposted a cryptic note on her social media profile that raised many eyebrows. Read on!

Deepika Padukone talks about ‘Posting less, Doing more’ in a cryptic note

A couple of weeks ago, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy through a social media post. The couple was then spotted at Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, where they made multiple public appearances together.

A couple of hours ago, the Piku actress left the internet confused when she reposted a note originally posted by someone on X (formerly Twitter).

The cryptic note she shared on her Instagram stories read, “Posting less. Doing more. Comparing less. Reflecting more. Complaining less. Praying more. Discussing less. Accomplishing more.” Apparently, the note was also shared by Parineeti Chopra who wrote ‘This’ on it.

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone reveals her dad Prakash Padukone had a huge crush on Madhuri Dixit

An old interview of Deepika and Madhuri Dixit went viral online. In that clip, the actress spoke about her father, Prakash Padukone, having a huge crush on Madhuri Dixit. She told the dancing diva, “My father, in fact, has had the most massive crush on you.”

She further said that when he learned that she was getting married, he locked himself in a room. “He had this whole routine of waking up in the morning and taking the newspapers to the loo, coffee, etc. The day you announced, or rather the media got to know, that you were getting married, he locked himself up in the bathroom. To date, it’s like a running joke in our family,” she laughed with others.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

With her debut Hindi film Om Shanti Om, DP proved her mettle as an ace actress. She became a part of many Bollywood hits and successfully tried her luck in Hollywood. After opening the year with Fighter, she started filming for Singham Again.

