THROWBACK: When Akshay Kumar said he could never imagine marrying Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna; 'Main unke office mein...'

It's been 23 years since actor Akshay Kumar married actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna. Akshay and Twinkle often set couple goals while oozing romance even after two decades of togetherness. Their social media handles are proof of it. They had an intimate marriage ceremony on January 17, 2001, in the presence of family and friends. Akshay never imagined that he would marry Twinkle Khanna, the daughter of Rajesh Khanna, the first superstar of Indian cinema. The Khel Khel Mein actor once revealed this in an interview.

During an old conversation with Sansad TV, Akshay Kumar spoke about how the actor never thought he would tie the knot with Twinkle Khanna. Recalling his struggling days, Akshay shared that he would visit the late superstar's office asking him for work opportunities.

"Maine kabhi zindagi mein bhi nahin socha tha ki Rajesh Khanna ji ki beti se meri shaadi hogi. Kabhi nahin socha tha. Main unke office mein jaaya karta tha photo leke sir mujhe koi kaam dedo (Never in my life had I thought that I would marry Rajesh Khanna's daughter. I used to go to his office with my photos in hand and would request him for work)," Akshay said.

Khiladi Kumar added that the Aradhana actor would ask him to come later as he was busy making films. Akshay continued that it would be a "sin" to even think of something else that could have made him feel good.

The 57-year-old superstar stressed that he is quite thankful to Rajesh Khanna for his growth and success. The Namastey London actor called it an amazing experience of his life.

Earlier, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda revealed that Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's wedding was a "surprise". In an interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Veena remembered Twinkle Khanna sitting in a plain dress. “Unki mehndi bhi iss tarah se thi ki subha hum log gaye the, toh woh plain dress mein hi baithe the," she recalled.

During the booking, Veena had no idea whom she was talking to as it was kept a secret. The mehendi artist also disclosed that the driver didn't tell her anything. She learnt about their wedding after Dimple Kapadia welcomed her.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have two kids, a son Aarav, and a daughter, Nitara.

