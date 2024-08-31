Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s wedding was ‘surprise’, reveals mehendi artist Veena Nagda: ‘Woh plain dress mein hi…’

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Their wedding back in 2001 was quite an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. Recently, renowned Mehendi artist Veena Nagda revealed that their wedding was a surprise. She also shared that Twinkle was sitting in a plain dress when she arrived at her home for the mehendi.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Veena Nadga talked about Twinkle Khanna’s mehendi. She said, “Twinkle Khanna, unki mehndi bhi iss tarah se thi ki subha hum log gaye the, toh subha woh plain dress mein hi baithe the (When we went in the morning, she was sitting in a plain dress only).” She revealed that when she showed Twinkle the mehendi designs, the actress asked if everyone sat for the mehendi in heavy clothes.

When Nadga told her yes, Twinkle also got ready and sat for her mehendi. She shared that Twinkle sat for 3 to 4 hours for her mehendi and even asked her how people sat for so long.

Veena Nagda further discussed Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's wedding. She disclosed, "Unki shaadi toh surprise thi (Their wedding was a surprise)." She stated that she didn’t know who she was talking to even when the booking was made. Nagda said that she was called to somebody else’s house, and from there she was taken in a car. She recalled that even the driver didn’t tell her anything, and she was welcomed by Dimple Kapadia at the door when she reached there.

Check out the full interview here!

Veena Nagda mentioned that she was told that the mehendi was in the morning and the wedding had to happen the same evening. She said, “Akshay ji nahi aaye the waha pe kyunki unka shooting chal raha tha (Akshay wasn’t there because his shooting was going on).”

Nagda also reminisced about Twinkle Khanna’s phone call afterwards. She stated, “Unka phone aya ki ‘Veena ji bahut dark color aya hai.’ Kyunki humne bola, ‘Subha mehndi aur shaam ko shaadi, toh main color ka kuch bolti nahi hu’ (Her call came that 'Veena ji, very dark color has come.’ Because I said that, ‘Mehendi in the morning and wedding in the evening, so I don't guarantee about color’).”

