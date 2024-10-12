THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma revealed she found Shah Rukh Khan ‘hottest’ in THIS film and you will agree with the reason

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have worked in various films together, and the duo share a great offscreen bond. In this piece, let’s throwback to the fun moment when Anushka revealed that she found SRK the ‘hottest’ in the sports drama film Chak De India, and the reason behind it was his stubble.

In an old interview with Music India TV during the promotions of the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Anushka Sharma shared that she constantly told Shah Rukh Khan that he looked the ‘hottest’ in the movie Chak De India. She said, “I think he looked the hottest in that film because of the stubble.”

Talking about Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Anushka recalled asking Aditya Chopra if Shah Rukh would have a stubble in the film. The actress continued, “So, Adi was like, ‘Haan haan main soch raha hoon (Yes, yes, I am thinking).’ I said, ‘Sahi soch rahe ho, aisa hi hona chahiye, stubble honi chahiye (I said, 'You are right, it should be like this, there should be a stubble).’”



Anushka added that, in her opinion, Shah Rukh looked the hottest in a stubble and the uniform. Turning to SRK, she complimented him, saying, “I think you have looked the hottest in this film.”

Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut in the 2008 romantic comedy Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. They came together again for Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012 along with Katrina Kaif. SRK and Anushka also starred in Imtiaz Ali’s rom-com Jab Harry Met Sejal. They were last seen opposite each other in the movie Zero, which also featured Katrina.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up to start the shoot for his next movie, King. He is collaborating with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in this Sujoy Ghosh directorial. According to Pinkvilla’s exclusive update, the action thriller is expected to go on floors in January 2025.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma has been spending quality time with her husband Virat Kohli and their children, Vamika and Akaay.

