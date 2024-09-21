Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan 2’s script is ‘ready for dialogue’; confirms first part writer Abbas Tyrewala: ‘Hopefully, it will…’

Pathaan is a special film for Shah Rukh Khan as it marked his grand comeback after an acting hiatus. It also served as his entry into the popular YRF Spy Universe. Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that a sequel was in the making. Now, the first part’s writer, Abbas Tyrewala, has confirmed that the script of Pathaan 2 is ready for dialogue, and he hoped that it would be offered to him.

In a recent installment of the podcast Cyrus Says, Pathaan writer Abbas Tyrewala gave a major update on its sequel. He said, “Pathaan 2 is scheduled. I believe the script is almost ready for dialogue. Hopefully, it will be offered to me; I hope so.”

Earlier in February 2024, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra have decided to make Pathaan a standalone franchise within the YRF Spy Universe.

A source close to the development stated, “Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with the audiences, and there is a constant on-ground demand from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe, and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster.”

The source added that Pathaan 2 will set up things for bigger conflicts in the future timeline of the universe.

Advertisement

During the above-mentioned podcast, Abbas Tyrewala also revealed that he had recently finished the first draft of the dialogue for the movie King. King is the next project of Shah Rukh Khan, and it marks his first collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the action thriller will be co-produced by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand.

Pinkvilla recently disclosed that the first schedule of King is set to begin in Mumbai in January 2025. It will be followed by a marathon schedule in Europe. The makers are planning to shoot the film until August or September next year and are currently targeting an Eid 2026 release.

ALSO READ: Baby John: Varun Dhawan drops heartfelt birthday wish for ‘hardest worker’ and ‘leader’ Atlee; see PIC