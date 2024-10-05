THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma revealed she wore a lot of Virat Kohli’s clothes; ‘He feels very happy’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They never fail to express their affection for each other, be it in interviews, events, or on social media. Let’s throwback to the moment when the actress revealed that she wore a lot of her husband’s clothes and he felt very happy about it.

In an old interview with Vogue India, Anushka Sharma was asked if she ever swapped clothes with her husband Virat Kohli. In response, she shared that she borrowed a lot of his stuff.

Anushka said, “I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff. Sometimes I’ll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in 2017. They welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in 2021. Their son Akaay was born in February 2024.

Anushka was in India in September 2024 for an event where she expressed that she and Virat were not the ‘perfect parents’ to their kids Vamika and Akaay. She said, “There is so much pressure to be like this perfect parent. We are not perfect parents; we will complain about things, and it is okay to admit it to them also. So they know that you are flawed.”

Earlier this year, Virat Kohli and team India won the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Anushka Sharma made special posts to congratulate all the players as well as her husband on the phenomenal victory.

Meanwhile, Virat dedicated his win to Anushka and expressed his gratitude for her support in his life. In a sweet note on Instagram, the cricketer wrote, “None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU (red heart emojis) @anushkasharma.”

Anushka is currently in London with her kids, while Virat has also returned to his family after playing the test series vs Bangladesh.

