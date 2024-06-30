Priyanka Chopra hails ‘King’ Virat Kohli as she reacts to Anushka Sharma’s post; Ranveer Singh and more laud him after India’s T20 WC 2024 win

The entire country is basking in the joy of the Indian cricket team winning the World Cup after a very long time. Bollywood celebrities have been showering love and wishes on the players especially Virat Kohli, who announced that it was his last T20 World Cup. Priyanka Chopra reacted to Anushka Sharma’s special post for her husband and hailed him as the ‘King.’ Ranveer Singh and many others also showcased their appreciation.

Priyanka Chopra is all praise for Virat Kohli after his T20 World Cup win

After India secured a victory in the final against South Africa on June 29, Anushka Sharma made a love-filled Instagram post for Virat Kohli, who played an important innings of 76 runs. Taking to the comments section, actress Priyanka Chopra reacted using raised hands, fire, and king crown emojis. Richa Chadha and Bhumi Pednekar also hailed him while Suniel Shetty sent his love.

Have a look!

Posting a picture of Virat with the trophy and the Indian flag wrapped around him, Anushka expressed her love for him, saying, “AND ….. I love this man @virat.kohli. So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!”

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also shared a winning post with pictures from the on ground celebrations and inside the dressing room. Virat summarized his feelings in the caption, stating, “Couldn’t have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 jai hind.”

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh, conveying his admiration, commented, “FOREVER KING,” accompanied by a crown and infinity emoji.

Anushka Sharma reveals daughter Vamika’s concern after India’s World Cup 2024 win

In another post, Anushka Sharma congratulated the entire Indian team with a sweet message. She disclosed her daughter, Vamika Kohli’s worries, saying, “Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!”

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan has ‘tears flowing down’ after India’s win; reveals why he didn’t watch T20 World Cup final