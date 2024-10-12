Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan spotted with their son in the city; don’t miss trio's camaraderie: WATCH

Hrithik Roshan recently returned from Italy, where he was shooting for his upcoming movie War 2. Even during his busy work schedules, the actor makes sure to spend time with his family. Hrithik was spotted with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their son in Mumbai. The trio’s camaraderie was unmissable as they spent some time together.

Today, October 12, 2024, on the Dussehra festival, Hrithik Roshan stepped out in the city with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their son. The actor looked dapper even in his casual look. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with a beige shirt and brown pants. Hrithik also donned a cap and hung his glasses around his neck.

Sussanne and their son walked behind Hrithik. She bid a warm goodbye to the father-son duo as they got into a car.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan conveyed heartfelt Dussehra wishes to his followers earlier today. He took to his X (Twitter) account and wrote, “May Goddess Durga protect you from evil and guide you to the path of goodness. Happy Dussehra and Shubho Bijoya Dashami to all you beautiful people.”

Talking about his film War 2, it is the next installment in the Spy Universe created by Yash Raj Films and a sequel to the 2019 film War. Hrithik will be sharing the screen with Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani in this Ayan Mukerji directorial.

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that Hrithik and Jr. NTR are gearing up to shoot for the climax of War 2 from the first week of November. A source close to the development reported that it will be shot over a period of 20 days.

The source added, “Hrithik has already gotten into the prep mode, following a certain health routine, as the prolonged action block demands him to be agile and powerful. He is putting in all the efforts to look the part in the climax – from strength training to speed-based training, along with plyometric work. The training sessions are designed keeping in mind the kind of action he is required to do in the climax shoot. Hrithik is also training for hand-to-hand combat.”

