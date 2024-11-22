THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif couldn’t pick her favorite look from wedding with Vicky Kaushal; ‘It was one of those...'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make for one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate yet lavish ceremony. The bride and groom’s looks were flawless for all the festivities, and their wedding pictures were major goals. In this piece, let’s throwback to the moment when Katrina couldn’t pick her favorite wedding look. She expressed that her looks were precisely what she wanted.

In an old interview with India Today, Katrina Kaif was asked to reveal her favorite look from her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. In response, the actress stated that she wouldn’t be able to choose. She shared that when she saw the wedding photos, she felt that they looked exactly how she had wished.

Katrina mentioned that she had discussed every look with her team in advance. Complimenting her hair and makeup team, she said, “Honestly, it was one of those moments where whatever we discussed, they did exactly that.”

During the same conversation, Katrina recalled how she had wanted a particular type of curl for her Haldi ceremony and it came out exactly like that in the pictures. She also found her makeup for the pheras really ‘good’ and thought that she looked like herself.

The Merry Christmas star said, “I looked like me. I wanted to look, of course, like you have makeup on, but I still wanted to see an element of me, like I wanted to see the skin through and all that, and I think we found the perfect balance.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The Chhaava actor looked dapper in an ivory sherwani, while Katrina wore a stunning red bridal lehenga by Sabyasachi paired with exquisite jewelry.

Sharing their dreamy wedding photos on Instagram, Katrina wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

The couple will be celebrating their third wedding anniversary next month, in December 2024.

