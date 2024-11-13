EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor reveals Katrina Kaif didn't give ‘importance’ to him and Varun Dhawan; recalls ‘semi-lusting’ after Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2

Arjun Kapoor recently starred in the Cop Universe movie Singham Again and received a lot of love from the audience. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor shared his memorable experience of watching films of certain Bollywood stars on the big screen. Talking about Katrina Kaif ‘hate’ club with Varun Dhawan, Arjun revealed that the actress didn’t give them any ‘importance.’ He also recalled ‘semi-lusting’ after Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2.

In the latest episode of Behind the Success with Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor opened up about the Katrina Kaif ‘hate’ club that he had with Varun Dhawan. Arjun shared, “We used to have a ‘We hate Katrina fan club’ which got shut down very fast because we actually didn't hate her. We were just upset that she used to be very straightforward with us. She used to fire us all the time; she used to not give us any importance.”

Coming to an unforgettable experience of watching a Katrina Kaif film, Arjun recalled the 2008 action thriller Race. The actor said, “I think Katrina came into her own when she did Race, the songs, the way she did them. Also because she's a friend, I could see that film really changed the way if you see before how she was in songs and she worked really hard in Race.”

He continued, “I saw Race in a screening, and I could see the power that she had, the screen command that she had, the presence that she had; it was terrific.”

When asked about a film starring Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor recalled having a crush on him after watching Dhoom 2. The Singham Again star mentioned, “I was drooling watching Dhoom 2, main kabhi nahi bhul sakta (I can never forget).”

He reminisced, “Main gaya tha Dhoom 2 dekhne (I went to watch Dhoom 2), I was semi-lusting after Hrithik Roshan when I came out. I came out literally with saliva. I wanted to see the film again that, ‘Wow, how can a man look so good?’ He was my man crush at that point of time.”

