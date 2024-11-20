After Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal to team up with Akshay Kumar in Ajay Devgn-directed action comedy? Here's what we know

Vicky Kaushal is currently on a roll with several exciting projects in his pipeline. He is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor. It has now been learned that Vicky might be gearing up for another two-hero film. Ajay Devgn, who recently announced his next directorial featuring Akshay Kumar, is reportedly keen to cast Vicky as the parallel lead in the action comedy.

According to a new report in Midday, Ajay Devgn’s next directorial is a two-hero action comedy film. A source told the portal that the Singham Again actor is impressed by Vicky Kaushal’s dedication to his work. Regarding the collaboration with Akshay Kumar, the source revealed, “Since the entertainer sees the two lead characters playing off each other, Ajay felt it would be novel to team up Akshay and Vicky.”

The source also mentioned that Akshay has really liked the story of the film, which will not only see him doing action sequences but also performing comedy. The report added that the first draft of the movie is ready, and Ajay plans to launch the project by September or October 2025.

Earlier, during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, Ajay Devgn announced his next collaboration with Akshay Kumar. He said, “We are already working on something together where I am directing the film and he is in the film.” When asked about more details, Ajay stated that it was too early and they would talk about it in the future.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Love & War is now underway. It marks Vicky Kaushal’s first collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker. Ranbir Kapoor is reuniting with SLB after 18 years. Alia Bhatt is also working with the director for the second time after Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Love & War is said to be set against the backdrop of a war and revolving around a love triangle. Ranbir and Vicky were spotted at an Air Force base in Rajasthan a few days ago, where they were apparently preparing for the film. Love & War is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026.

