Priyanka Chopra dancing in THROWBACK pics from her best friend’s wedding proves she is our eternal Desi Girl

Priyanka Chopra is always the life of the party. Some throwback pictures of the actress dancing at her best friend’s wedding have recently surfaced on the internet, and they are just proof that she is our eternal Desi Girl. They promise to give you major nostalgia.

Today, November 22, 2024, the wedding choreographer of Priyanka Chopra’s best friend Tamanna Dutt shared some stunning pictures from the event on Instagram. In some photos, Priyanka was seen enjoying herself as she danced energetically. The actress was decked up in a green and blue lehenga. She also flaunted her beautiful henna and her belly piercing.

There were some shots that gave a closer look at PC’s flawless makeup. In one photo, Priyanka was sitting with her BFF and had her hand on her mouth. One picture also showed the Dil Dhadakne Do actress in another outfit, a beige saree with a pink blouse. During the mehendi ceremony, she was seen in a white suit with a pink dupatta.

The caption of the choreographer’s post read, “Throwback Wedding Choreography of @priyankachopra best friend @tam2cul.” Have a look at the post!

Fans reshared the pictures and couldn’t stop gushing over Priyanka Chopra’s beauty. One person said, “If gorgeousness had an entry in pictionary ... this should be it,” while another wrote, “Her screen presence is god damn HEROINE.” A user stated, “omg the golden era,” and another exclaimed, “What a pataka.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis to convey their compliments.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently in London, United Kingdom, where she is shooting for her next project, the second season of her American series Citadel. She has been regularly sharing glimpses from the sets of the spy series on her social media. Just yesterday, the global icon dropped some sun-kissed pictures of herself on Instagram.

She served looks in a maroon sweater and black jeans. In the caption, PC wrote, “Playing with the sun….” Check it out!

Earlier, Priyanka enjoyed a museum visit in London with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Her husband, Nick Jonas, was in the city during Karwa Chauth and Diwali celebrations.

