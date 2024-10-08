THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif revealed a ‘big fight’ happened between her sisters and Vicky Kaushal’s friends during joota chupai ritual at their wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in December 2021. The couple has shared many fun anecdotes from their wedding in the past. Let’s throwback to the moment when Katrina revealed that a ‘big fight’ happened between her sisters and Vicky’s friends during the joota chupai ritual.

In an old episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Katrina Kaif was asked if the joota chupai ritual happened during her wedding to Vicky Kaushal since she had seven sisters. She said, "Bahut badi ladai hui thi usme (A big fight happened during that time)." The actress recalled that she heard a lot of noise behind her and turned to see what was going on.

Katrina revealed that she saw her sister Isabelle Kaif and a few friends of Vicky snatching the shoes from each other. She shared that her reaction was, ‘Yeh kya hai? (What is this?)’”

When asked who won the fight, Katrina gave a hilarious response. She stated, “Actually maine pucha nahi. Main khud ki shaadi me itni busy thi, itni busy thi, maine pucha hi nahi (Actually I did not ask. I was so busy at my own wedding, so busy, I didn't bother to ask).”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to express their affection for each other. Fans often get a glimpse of it on social media. Katrina recently sat for an interview with Huda Kattan about their brands. On September 18, 2024, the Merry Christmas star posted the conversation on her Instagram handle, saying, "#WhenKaymetHuda."

In the comments section, Vicky had an adorable reaction. He asked his wife when they would collaborate. Vicky said, “Cutie!!! #KaymetKaushal … when? (kissing face with closed eyes and two pink hearts emojis).”

In December 2024, Katrina and Vicky will be celebrating their third wedding anniversary. The couple’s pre-wedding functions and the main ceremony took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Coming to their work fronts, Vicky is currently gearing up for the release of Chhaava and will soon begin to shoot for Love & War. Meanwhile, Katrina has the road-trip movie Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline.

