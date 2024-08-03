THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra gave EPIC yet sassy reply to fan who asked about her perfume’s name; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra is a name par excellence! It is not only in the Bollywood industry that the actress has gained mainstream recognition but has maintained a reputation in Hollywood too. Many of her BTS videos from film sets go viral, providing a testament to her charming nature. Well, one viral video of hers grabbed our immediate attention wherein a fan asked about her perfume.

Last year, a video circulated on social media showcased Priyanka Chopra's witty yet sassy response to a fan’s query about her choice of perfume. The incident took place back when PeeCee attended the Jonas Brothers concert to cheer her husband, Nick, at the Dodgers Stadium. In the video, the 42-year-old can be seen leaving the concert and greeting her fans with a smile as she headed to exit.

In the meantime, Priyanka left one of her fans in splits with a witty reply about the choice of her perfume. The fan girl asked the Citadel actress, “What perfume do you wear?” To this, Chopra instantly replied, “That's what I smell like.” The response left the fan in giggles, proving Priyanka Chopra's sweet nature and sassy sense of humor. In no time, the video went viral on various social media platforms.

Take a look at the video here:

Coming to her look, the Dostana actress wore a black dress. The body-hugging full-length black ensemble featured a plunging neckline, noodle straps, and diamond cut-outs. However, it was the gathered design and embellished brass orbit ornaments that added more drama to her look. She paired her outfit with matching strappy heels, exuding confidence with every step.

As far as PeeCee's work front is concerned, the actor was last seen in Russo Brothers’ production venture, Citadel, which premiered on Prime Video in 2023. She is next gearing up for the release of Heads of State where the actor is starring alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She also has The Bluff. Other than Priyanka, it also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo among others.

