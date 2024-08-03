Priyanka Chopra admits she is slightly ‘biased’ as she showers love on hubby Nick Jonas for The Good Half; ‘You are phenomenal’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored and beloved couples, always finding opportunities to express their love and appreciation for each other. Despite their busy schedules, they still make time to share gestures of affection and support. Recently, Chopra took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message, praising her husband and expressing her love for his movie, The Good Half.

She mentioned that she could not wait for everyone to experience the beautiful, poignant, and touching movie, which features incredible performances. She admitted that she might be slightly biased but praised Nick Jonas, saying he was phenomenal in this one.

PeeCee captioned the post, "Cannot wait for you all to experience this beautiful, poignant, touching movie with incredible performances. I may or may not be slightly biased, but @nickjonas, you are phenomenal in this one. The Good Half coming to theatres near you on August 16th!! @thegoodhalfmovie @robertschwartzman @brittanysnow @davidarquette @alexandrashipppp @mrmattwalsh @ryanbergara @stephenpark62 Elisabeth Shue @utopiamovies".

Check out the post here:

Franklin Jonas recently shared his opinions on his sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, during an appearance on The Viall Files podcast. He described Danielle as sweet and nurturing while characterizing Priyanka as fierce and determined. He jokingly added that if you looked up the term "girl boxer" in the dictionary, you would find Priyanka's picture.

Advertisement

He mentioned that, although they are very different, he values both of them highly. Franklin also explained that he spends more time with Priyanka due to their proximity but feels fortunate to have both women in his life.

On the career front, Chopra recently finished filming Heads of State, an action comedy where she co-stars with Idris Elba and John Cena. She is currently in Australia working on The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers. This film, set in the 19th-century Caribbean, follows a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when her past catches up with her. The project is produced by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

Additionally, Priyanka is set to star in the second season of the much-anticipated spy thriller series Citadel and in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra channels her inner Desi Girl as she dances to Lollipop song in UNSEEN video; WATCH