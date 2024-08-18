THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra said she doesn't look into Nick Jonas' past relationships; ‘I don’t read my book backwards’

Priyanka Chopra has been married to singer Nick Jonas for over five years now and truly in a filmy style, a DM from the latter ended up in their blissful wedding. A few years back while appearing on Call Her Daddy podcast, PeeCee spoke about how she doesn’t want to get into who her husband dated or anything from his past. She just wants to focus on her future with him.

Priyanka Chopra shared, “I didn’t even mean to look at any other shit. I don’t give a f*** who he dated. We’re talking about the future. I always say this, I don’t read my book backwards. I believe, you always go forward.” For the unversed, Nick has previously dated Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Olivia Culpo, and Lily Collins.

Time and again, Priyanka has spoken about her love story on Twitter and recalled the same during this particular podcast. She admitted that there are many who slide in her DMs but nobody ever asked her ‘I’ve been told we should meet.’ “How cocky! So sexy!,” quoted PeeCee adding that like any self-respecting girl, she first googled him and came across Nick Jonas's music video Close.

Priyanka shared, “I immediately sent him my number. I was like that body deserves at least a date. That video, his voice, that song…every time he sings that song on stage for me, I get weak in the knees.” The Love Again actress also told him why he texted her because her team also saw her messages.

The Bajirao Mastani actress shared that both Nick and her were in a relationship when they first started talking. However her co-stars hated her then-boyfriend “because I would always be on the phone in tears, so they were always trying to be like, ‘Okay, found this new guy.'”

Nick continues to make fun of Priyanka even after so many years about the fact that he asked her out for their first date in the White House and she gave it a miss. “He went with Jonathan Tucker because I was filming but he still makes fun of me. He is like, ‘Can you imagine what a story that would have been like our first date was Obama’s last dinner or whatever,'” Priyanka shared.

The duo now also has a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

